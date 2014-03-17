Saline Co. sheriff's office reports 4 crashes in 5 weeks at same - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saline Co. sheriff's office reports 4 crashes in 5 weeks at same intersection

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

After four major crashes in five weeks, including one fatality, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office was informed Monday morning that the Illinois Department of Transportation will study the West Poplar Street/ Bill Franks Bypass (IL 13) intersection.

It will be studied to determine what needs to be done, to improve safety and reduce crashes.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said a fourth crash occurred in the intersection, in which the Harrisburg Fire Department had to extricate someone from the vehicle. They say a request for a helicopter was also requested, but was declined due to the windy conditions.

Saline County deputies assisted with the crash.

Harrisburg Police Department handled the crash and will have further information on the people involved.

Opies Towing and Saline County EMS also assisted.

On Friday, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office was also notified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Officer that Frances Brugger of Junction had died from her injuries she sustained on March 4 at a crash at the same intersection.

“I have learned from Representative Brandon Phelps, today, that IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) will be begin a study of the intersection,” said Sheriff Keith Brown. “This has been a joint effort between the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrisburg Police Department to have the intersection reviewed for additional safety features to reduce accidents."

