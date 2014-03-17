Graves High DECA wins chapter, individual awards - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves High DECA wins chapter, individual awards

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Graves High DECA Region 1 placements (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) Graves High DECA Region 1 placements (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Forty-nine Graves County High School students joined more than 1,000 other Kentucky students at the state Distributive Education Clubs of America conference in Louisville recently.

Twenty-three of those GCHS students either placed in their event and/or were recognized on stage as finalists.

All participants had to take a 100-question online test, as well as present projects, or up to two different case studies, with their own recommendations to Louisville business people who served as judges.

  • Tristen Davidson--4TH PLACE--Sports & Entertainment Promotion Plan Project
  • Lane Hohlbein--4TH PLACE--Automotive Services Marketing
  • Connor McKee and Patrick Owen--2ND PLACE--Financial Services Team
  • Anna Sloan--3RD PLACE--Food Marketing
  • Jordan Blewett and Madison Farmer--FINALIST--Entrepreneurship Written Team Project
  • Kylie Carrico and Bailey Thomas--FINALIST--Fashion Merchandising Promotion Plan Project
  • Kelsey Chappell and Lindsey Whitlock--FINALIST--Hospitality Services Team
  • Emily Cornwell--FINALIST--Business Services Marketing
  • Bekah Courtney and Grace Moreno--FINALIST--Business Law & Ethics Team
  • Mary Kathryn Curtis--FINALIST--Principles of Marketing
  • Shara Elder--FINALIST--Apparel & Accessories Marketing
  • Kass Ellington--FINALIST--Automotive Services Marketing
  • Hannah Grenda, Mary Katelyn Hayden, and Marley McCollum--FINALIST--Advertising Campaign Promotion Plan Project
  • Hannah Purcell--FINALIST--Human Resources Management
  • Paige Williams--FINALIST--Business Finance
  • Nick Wyatt--FINALIST--Business Services Marketing?

