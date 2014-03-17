Graves High DECA wins chapter, individual awards

Forty-nine Graves County High School students joined more than 1,000 other Kentucky students at the state Distributive Education Clubs of America conference in Louisville recently.

Twenty-three of those GCHS students either placed in their event and/or were recognized on stage as finalists.

All participants had to take a 100-question online test, as well as present projects, or up to two different case studies, with their own recommendations to Louisville business people who served as judges.

Tristen Davidson--4TH PLACE--Sports & Entertainment Promotion Plan Project

Lane Hohlbein--4TH PLACE--Automotive Services Marketing

Connor McKee and Patrick Owen--2ND PLACE--Financial Services Team

Anna Sloan--3RD PLACE--Food Marketing

Jordan Blewett and Madison Farmer--FINALIST--Entrepreneurship Written Team Project

Kylie Carrico and Bailey Thomas--FINALIST--Fashion Merchandising Promotion Plan Project

Kelsey Chappell and Lindsey Whitlock--FINALIST--Hospitality Services Team

Emily Cornwell--FINALIST--Business Services Marketing

Bekah Courtney and Grace Moreno--FINALIST--Business Law & Ethics Team

Mary Kathryn Curtis--FINALIST--Principles of Marketing

Shara Elder--FINALIST--Apparel & Accessories Marketing

Kass Ellington--FINALIST--Automotive Services Marketing

Hannah Grenda, Mary Katelyn Hayden, and Marley McCollum--FINALIST--Advertising Campaign Promotion Plan Project

Hannah Purcell--FINALIST--Human Resources Management

Paige Williams--FINALIST--Business Finance

Nick Wyatt--FINALIST--Business Services Marketing?

