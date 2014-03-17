FEMA awards $4.1 million for Alexander Co. mitigation project

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding a Federal grant of $4,148,841 for the Alexander County mitigation project, according to U.S. Congressman Bill Enyart.

The money will be obligated directly to the state of Illinois for disbursement.



This project will acquire 167 structures throughout Alexander County. The structures have been repetitively flooded and are located in the Mississippi River floodplain.

In addition, there are four structures that Alexander County proposes to elevate the first floor to one foot above the Base Flood Elevation. The project will reduce the impact of flooding on the local communities.

