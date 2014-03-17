Old Town Cape receives 2014 National Main Street program accreditation

Old Town Cape has received accreditation from the National Trust for Historic Preservation Main Street Center and the Missouri Main Street Connection.

Old Town Cape joins other Main Street revitalization programs across the country being recognized, including only five other Missouri programs. This is the 10th year Old Town Cape has received its National Accreditation.

The organization was evaluated on its performance in 2013 and it was determined that it met all ten performance standards and criteria required to be named an accredited Main Street program. The ten standards of performance help keep the Main Street movement strong and focused nationally.

“This accreditation is an indication to the community that the program is working according to proven principles of sustainable revitalization,” said Marla Mills, Executive Director. She said it is an achievement of which all staff, volunteers and supporters involved with Old Town Cape can be proud.

Accreditation assessments were provided by the Missouri Main Street coordinating program, a partner with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and the National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“The Board of Directors of Old Town Cape is proud to receive this accreditation as it not only validates our work but is a reflection of the community’s support of the program and recognition of the work that has been done by many volunteers, both current and past,” said Lee Schlitt, president of Old Town Cape.

