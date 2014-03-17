Outdoor sculptures on display in downtown Cape Girardeau

Drive through downtown Cape Girardeau and you'll see some new artwork.



The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau held the city’s first public art outdoor exhibition on Friday, April 4.

The show consists of seven substantial pieces that have been placed along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau for a year, culminating in early April 2015.

Tom Stancliffe, Professor of Art at the University of Northern Iowa, led the Public Art Committee in the jurying process.



“The artists included in this exhibition represent a cross section of contemporary sculpture," Stancliffe said in a press release. "From the formal abstraction of Beth Nybeck, to the interwoven narratives of Chris Wubbena and the whimsical constructions of Dan Perry, my intent was to seek works that would best encourage a wide range of interpretations and dialog for this inaugural exhibition. What these artists have in common is a great sensitivity to the integrations of form, expressions, materials and craft and it was a great pleasure to have the opportunity to select significant works from both early and later career artists for this exhibition."

By hosting the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit on Broadway, the Committee hopes to achieve two primary goals: increase the number of arts-related activities within the region and provide an additional revitalization strategy for Old Town Cape.

The seven artists are:

Andy Arvanetes – Chicago, IL

Mike Baur – West Chicago, IL

Beth Nybeck – Kansas City, MO

Dan Perry – Waterloo, IA

Ben Pierce – Cape Girardeau, MO

Stephanie Sailer – Swisher, IA

Chris Wubbena – Jackson, MO (Exhibition Founder - Honorary Submission)

The pieces will be located at the following locations (in artist order):

North side of Broadway between Fountain and Lorimier

South side of Broadway between Lorimier and Spanish

North side of Broadway at Pacific intersection

South side of Broadway between Sprigg and Frederick

South side of Broadway between Middle and Fountain

North side of Broadway at Frederick intersection

South side of Broadway at Vasterling Suites Courtyard

The pieces will be unveiled at a special reception and kick-off event at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 4 at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard, located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Street. The reception will be open to the public after which participants are encouraged to walk Broadway and view the pieces.

The Public Art Committee consisted of two local artists and representatives from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Cape Girardeau. The exhibition will be managed by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri with support from the City of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For inquiries regarding the Public Art Committee or the Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition on Broadway, you can contact the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri at 573-334-9233 or visit the website at www.capearts.org/capesculpture. Future information can also be found at www.facebook.com/CapeSculpture.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.