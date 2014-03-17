3 arrested in Dresden, TN on various charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 arrested in Dresden, TN on various charges

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Anna Doster (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Anna Doster (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
Daniel Sweatt (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Daniel Sweatt (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
Brandon Earls (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Brandon Earls (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department arrested three people on various charges.

On Sunday, March 16 deputies say three people were arrested after a deputy saw a vehicle headed west on Highway 22 in Dresden at about 3 a.m. without its headlights on.

After stopping the vehicle on Greenfield Highway 54, the driver, 28-year-old Brandon A. Earls of Greenfield, was arrested for driving on a revoked license and not having proof of insurance.

According to the sheriff's department, two passengers in the vehicle were arrested on various drug charges.

Daniel Sweatt, 33, was charged with drug paraphernalia after deputies say he was seen hiding a glass pipe under a seat cushion.

Anna Marie Doster, 32, of Dresden, was charged with possession of methamphetamine after three baggies of meth were found on her person.

