Authorities look for bank robbery suspects in Essex, teller taken to hospital

Law enforcement authorities are looking for two suspects after a bank was robbed Monday morning.Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner says it happened at the First Commercial Bank in Essex around 11:25 a.m.The suspects entered the bank and overtook the tellers, according to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office.One suspect was wearing blue coveralls with a high visibility vest over the top and a brown backpack. He was also wearing a black ball cap.The other suspect was wearing what appeared to be denim pants with a high visibility yellow sweatshirt and a red sock cap with white stripes.They left on foot and were possibly picked up nearby in a vehicle with a unknown direction of travel.One teller was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures. Sheriff Hefner says she was treated and released."I got scared when I found out it was robbed because it's directly behind our store," said Sammi Barber who works as the gas station behind the bank. "So it was kind of scary."Sheriff Hefner says the suspects are still on the run.The FBI is investigating.Anyone with any information about the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office at 573-568-4654 or the FBI at 573-335-2511.