Sheriff: Charleston woman caught sneaking drugs into jail

A Mississippi County woman is facing felony charges after the sheriff says say she was caught sneaking drugs into the Mississippi County Detention Center over the weekend.Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says Tiffany Prenia Moore was booked last weekend on a felony warrant out of Harris County, Texas.

Moore, 33, of Charleston is charged with one count of delivery/possession of a controlled substance within the county jail, a class C felony punishable by up to seven years in the Department of Corrections.

During intake, a corrections officer found a baggie with marijuana concealed inside Moore’s clothing.The baggie was turned over to the jail administrator who packaged the substance for submission to the SEMO Crime LabMoore reportedly told the jail administrator she had hidden the marijuana inside her clothing at the onset of the traffic stop which led to her arrest.Moore's bond is set at $25,000.