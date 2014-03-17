Sheriff: Charleston woman caught sneaking drugs into jail - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: Charleston woman caught sneaking drugs into jail

Tiffany Moore (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Tiffany Moore (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Mississippi County woman is facing felony charges after the sheriff says say she was caught sneaking drugs into the Mississippi County Detention Center over the weekend.

Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says Tiffany Prenia Moore was booked last weekend on a felony warrant out of Harris County, Texas.

Moore, 33, of Charleston is charged with one count of delivery/possession of a controlled substance within the county jail, a class C felony punishable by up to seven years in the Department of Corrections.

During intake, a corrections officer found a baggie with marijuana concealed inside Moore’s clothing.

The baggie was turned over to the jail administrator who packaged the substance for submission to the SEMO Crime Lab

Moore reportedly told the jail administrator she had hidden the marijuana inside her clothing at the onset of the traffic stop which led to her arrest.

Moore's bond is set at $25,000.

