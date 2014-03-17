Officials: Marion house fire started by child playing with lighter

A rental home in Marion was heavily damaged by a fire Sunday afternoon.



According to the Marion Fire Department, the call came in for a fire at 404 E Denison around 4:45 p.m. which started from a child playing with a cigarette lighter.



When crews got to the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the back.



One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

There were no other injuries.



It was snowing heavily while crews fought the blaze, but the weather did not hinder efforts.



