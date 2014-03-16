Hardin County teacher killed in two car crash in Pope County

An elementary school teacher was killed in a crash Sunday in Pope County.



According to the Hardin County Superintendent's Office, Tammy Conn, 44, of Elizabethtown was a third grade teacher and the school district's athletic director. She has been a teacher with the district for the past 21 years. They are a K-12 School District all in one building.

Four other people were injured after the two car crash in Pope County, Illinois on Sunday.

Hundreds of people including students, parents of students and fellow teachers from around the Elizabethtown area showed up Monday at the Hardin County Jr./Sr. High School for a memorial for Conn. Students also signed a placard hanging on the wall by Conn's classroom.



"I went to high school with Tammy. She always had a smile on her face," Jeff Robinson said. "She was always pleasant. I never heard her say an ill word about anybody. Words just can't express the loss we all feel here. She was a good friend, fellow teacher and excellent person. She's going to be greatly missed. This school can not replace Tammy Conn."



According to the sheriff, it happened on IL 145 between Dixon Springs and the Massac County line.



It happened around 4:31 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.



The late afternoon crash shut down the road.



Tammy K. Conn, 44, of Elizabethtown was killed in the crash. She was driving a 2007 Maroon Dodge Caravan. A 14-year-old girl was a passenger in her van. She had non-incapacitating injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt.



Damon P. Acuff, 45, of Metropolis was driving a 2014 black Jeep Wrangler. He has incapacitating injuries. A woman and an 8-year-old girl were passengers in Acuff's Jeep. They had non-incapacitating injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.



Illinois State Police say the van was northbound on IL 145 and the Jeep was southbound on IL 145. The van lost control, started spinning, and drove into the path of the Jeep.



Conn's children have been released from the hospital. The district was not in session Monday due to snow and slick roads.



Conn's visitation will be Wednesday at the Hardin County School Gymnasium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will also be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the school's gym.



The school district will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for Conn's visitation and funeral.



