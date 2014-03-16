Ruth House gives women recovering from addictions a fresh start

Midwest Ministry Care Center leaders say the Ruth House is about more than providing a roof over their heads.

A new transition home ministry in Cape Girardeau is helping women recovering from drug and alcohol addictions make a new start. Midwest Ministry Care Center leaders say the Ruth House is about more than providing a roof over their heads.

The first participant in the recovery program through the Ruth House moved into the home on March 10.

She says her children are her motivation to make a full recovery from addiction.

“Somebody called me into DFS and I lost all three of my kids when I failed the drug test,” Mindy Pickens said. "I've been doing drug on and off since I was 18 years old."

However, she says the keys to her new home at the Ruth House are also keys to a new life.

“If you are going to change, you have to change everything about you, not just the drugs and the alcohol, you have to change everything,” Pickens said.

Pickens is the first of several women to call her Ruth House home.

Director of the Midwest Ministry Care Center Kevin Coffee says each woman will have a spiritual mentor throughout the recovery process.

"We want to be more than just a place for them to live, we want to invest in their lives,” Coffee said, “What we see God doing is transforming lives and that's what he does best."

Volunteers met on Sunday for an open house, dedication, and prayer.

“God, I pray that here they would find refuge,” Coffee said.

House Supervisor Janet Smith says that’s a prayer she believes is already being answered.

"I'm 70 years old and this is the most exciting thing I have been involved with,” Smith said.

Lynwood Baptist Church works closely with the center. Pastor Mark Anderson says the vision for the ministry started more than three years ago.

“[It is about] having a place like this where we would help men and women transition, helping hurting people,” Anderson said.

"It's a wonderful experience. I can't even imagine what god will do in the future,” Smith said.

Pickens says it means the world to have so much support through the Ruth House.

“My thoughts and prayers are to get through this and beat this and get my kids back,” Picken said.

Pickens says if she can do it, anyone can.

“Just keep the faith,” Pickens said. “I turned my back on God, but he didn't turn his back on me ever.”

Every woman who lives at the Ruth House is required to attend church at Lynwood Baptist Church. They also attend weekly in-home bible studies.

Women are allowed to live at the Ruth House for up to 12 months while in recovery.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.