Mid-March winter weather - Wrecks and slideoffs - Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mid-March winter weather - Wrecks and slideoffs - Cape Girardeau County house fire

There were a number of weather related wrecks today (Source: cNews) There were a number of weather related wrecks today (Source: cNews)
Crews were called to a fire at this home in Cape Girardeau County today (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) Crews were called to a fire at this home in Cape Girardeau County today (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
We will have the latest on missing flight 370. We will have the latest on missing flight 370.

A number of slideoffs and wrecks were reported Sunday due to winter weather.

Bryan McCormick says skies will clear overnight as the wind dies down. However, any ponding water on streets and highways may freeze as bitterly cold air moves in.

We will have team winter weather coverage in Missouri and Illinois tonight on Heartland News.

A Cape Girardeau County fire was put out quickly on Sunday morning leaving damage to a home on Sunday.

The East Prairie Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at KCs Jiffy Mart, on N. Washington Street at 5:37 a.m. Sunday.

As expected, Florida earned the top overall seed and is No. 1 in the South in the NCAA Tournament Bracket.

Crimeans voted Sunday to leave Ukraine and join Russia.

Suspicions are that one or both of the pilots were involved in disappearance of the Malaysian missing plane.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

Facebook l Twitter l Google+ l Pinterest

Have a news tip? Give our newsroom a call at (800) 455-KFVS






  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    A package explosion was reported at a Fed-Ex facility outside of San Antonio. (Source: Raycom Media)A package explosion was reported at a Fed-Ex facility outside of San Antonio. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly