Mid-March winter weather - Wrecks and slideoffs - Cape Girardeau County house fire

A number of slideoffs and wrecks were reported Sunday due to winter weather.

Bryan McCormick says skies will clear overnight as the wind dies down. However, any ponding water on streets and highways may freeze as bitterly cold air moves in.

We will have team winter weather coverage in Missouri and Illinois tonight on Heartland News.

A Cape Girardeau County fire was put out quickly on Sunday morning leaving damage to a home on Sunday.

The East Prairie Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at KCs Jiffy Mart, on N. Washington Street at 5:37 a.m. Sunday.

As expected, ?Florida earned the top overall seed? and is No. 1 in the South in the NCAA Tournament Bracket.

Crimeans voted Sunday to leave Ukraine and join Russia.

Suspicions are that one or both of the pilots were involved in disappearance of the Malaysian missing plane.

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

