2 face charges after police chase from Indiana to Marston, Mo.

A man and woman are facing charges after a police pursuit of a stolen car from Indiana to Missouri on Saturday.According to Malden police, the pursuit ended in New Madrid County on US 62 and Highway 61 near Marston, Missouri.Malden officers were assisted by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office.Michael E. Gorden of Bonnaspring, Tennessee and Geneva L. Ferguson of Campbell were charged with tampering first degree, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting detention.Gorden was being held on a $150,00 cash bond and Ferguson on a $100,000 cash only bond.Both were booked into the Dunklin County jail.