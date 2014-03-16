Graves County man accused of stealing vehicle

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says on Saturday, March 15 deputies responded to the 1100 block of Macedonia Church Road for a motor vehicle collision.

As deputies were responding, the caller advised that the driver had gotten out of the car and walked into the woods. Deputies found an empty liquor bottle in the floorboard of the vehicle, but were unable to locate the driver.

Witnesses told officers that the driver had been wearing red pants and a white t-shirt. Deputies checked at the home of Shirley Nesler, who is the registered owner of the vehicle, but was unable to get anyone to the door.

Later in the same day, deputies responded back to the area after caller had seen a man wearing red pants and a white t-shirt walking North on Macedonia Church Road, towards Macedonia Church of Christ.

Deputies found Michael Goins, who had marks on his body, which are consistent with air bag burns.

Redmon says Goins denied any knowledge of the vehicle collision. He was detained, while another deputy attempted to make contact with Nesler again.

Nesler told officers that the car is driven by her son it had been taken this morning.

Nesler her son both said Goins had been with the son the night before and had been asking to drive the car.

The son said that when he had went to bed, both Goins and the car were there, but when he woke up, both were gone.

Michael Goins, 28, of Graves County was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. More charges are pending.

