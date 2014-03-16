Crews called to Cape Girardeau County house fire

A Cape Girardeau County fire was put out quickly on Sunday morning leaving damage to a home.



Dewayne Kirchoff, Fire Chief East Cape Girardeau Fire Department says at 12:30 p.m. crews responded to a house fire in 4000 block of CR 621.The kitchen was severely damaged and the home suffered smoke damage.



One family member received minor burns.



Chief Kirchoff says someone was starting a fire in wood stove using a liquid to ignite it.



The liquid spilled and was ignited and spread.Fire crews put out the flames quickly, according to the fire chief.

Copyright 2014 KFVS