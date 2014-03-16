DPS: Sikeston man cut in home during fight

A man was taken into custody after a reported knifing during a verbal fight at a home overnight in Sikeston.

It happened in the 100 block of Lee Street around 2 a.m.

According to Sikeston DPS, after arriving at the home of Laron Wright, officers found the man with a large and deep cut to his lower back, arm and hand.

Wright told officers that he and Michael Cox had been together drinking, and ended up getting into a verbal argument.

During the verbal argument, Wright says Cox pulled out a knife and cut him three times.

Cox had left the residence before officers arrived. He was later found at a home in the 1300 block of McDougal and taken into custody. He faces charges of Assault 1st /ACA.

Wright was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

