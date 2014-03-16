Grain bin safety training in southern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grain bin safety training in southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Grain bins can quickly become deadly should someone become trapped.

Seconds count, but emergency crews have to know what they can and can't do to free the person trapped inside.

Saturday, first responders from several Williamson County fire departments learned how to make a quick rescue.

"We're dealing with an environment that somebody could be engulfed even trying to perform the rescue," said Dave Newcomb, Illinois Fire Service. "Even if there's somebody trapped in the grain, the rescuers are at the same risk depending on the condition inside the bin."

Unfortunately, statistics show fewer than half of all people trapped in a grain bin make it out alive.

But first responders say a person trapped inside can do something to improve their chances of survival. Officials say if you are stuck, you should try to cover your face with your shirt so you do not inhale the grain through your nose or mouth.

