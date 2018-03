Police: Suspect armed with gun robs store in East Prairie

Copyright 2014

The East Prairie Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at KCs Jiffy Mart, on N. Washington Street at 5:37 a.m. Sunday.According to police, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'9" to 5'11" with a skinny build. He was wearing a dark colored baseball cap, green bandanna over his face, dark sunglasses, a dark long sleeved shirt and gloves. He was armed with a gun.Police say an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the business before the suspect ran.A search began, but the suspect wasn't found. Police say all local businesses have been informed of the information.A video or picture will be provided to the public as soon as possible, according to police.If you have any information on this case, please call the East Prairie Police Department at 573-649-3511.