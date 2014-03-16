GOP gov candidates careful with term limit issue

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The four Republican candidates for Illinois governor have crafted careful positions on the subject of mandatory term limits for lawmakers.

According to answers on an Associated Press campaign questionnaire, state Sen. Bill Brady says he supports limits for all lawmakers and the governor. Sen. Kirk Dillard and state Treasurer Dan Rutherford say only the roles of legislative leaders should be capped.

Businessman Bruce Rauner is pushing for a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would limit legislators to eight years. But he wouldn't legally limit a governor's tenure, instead promising to "self-impose" an eight-year limit on his tenure if he wins.

The three veteran lawmakers tout their combined 60 years of experience in government. Rauner has never run for public office.

Illinois' primary election is Tuesday.

