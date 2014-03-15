Slideoffs, wrecks on I-55 due to winter weather

Here is an unofficial list of weather related closings/cancellations. If you have an announcement, please send it to news@kfvs12.com.

Here is an unofficial list of weather related closings/cancellations. If you have an announcement, please send it to news@kfvs12.com.

Here is an unofficial list of weather related closings/cancellations. If you have an announcement, please send it to news@kfvs12.com.

Here is an unofficial list of weather related closings/cancellations. If you have an announcement, please send it to news@kfvs12.com.

The 2014 winter season has not been kind to the area. March 5 is the average last measurable snowfall in Cape Girardeau, but a storm system is delivering one last shot of light snow and ice this Sunday.A Winter Weather Advisory was in place for areas north of US 60 as heavy rain moved into the Bootheel around midnight and spread northeast by daybreak.

Missouri Highway Patrol Corp. Clark Parrott says a trailer jackknifed on I-55 mm 85 late Sunday evening. It was down to one lane. There are several crashes on I-55 between Scott City and Benton.

From Noon until 4 p.m. Troop E had 45 traffic related incident calls and 24 wrecks/slideoffs.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office says a power line has fell on Highway CC just north of Marble Hill causing some brush and a wooded area to catch fire. This happened around 4:45 p.m.

According to Cape PD, there were a number of wrecks and slideoffs that had been reported throughout the city, including a couple on I-55 (within city limits). Three people were injured and taken to local hospitals. At one time there were five wrecks. Cape PD advised if anyone has to be out on the roads to be careful and use caution.

As of Sunday morning, slideoffs were reported on Interstate 55 near Bloomsdale, Missouri. Snow was sticking to the roads and snow plows were out.

The Perry County Sheriff's office said around 1 p.m. on I-55 between mile markers 129 and 136, both southbound and northbound side, had a number of wrecks.

Cold air wrapped around this disturbance by mid-morning as it moved across the mid-south, changing rain to freezing rain and sleet before transitioning to all snow. Areas near Ironton and Farmington through Du Quoin and McLeansboro could pick up 1-3" of snow.The Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky will likely pick up 1-2 inches of rain by Sunday evening with only light sleet/snow accumulations.Additionally, it's going to be unseasonably cold. We'll start Sunday with temps in the 40s but it'll only get colder throughout the day. We're expecting low 30s by sunset Sunday. To make things worse, we'll be dealing with a blustery northeast wind at 20-30 and gusts to 40.

Ameren power outages as of 5:10 p.m. Sunday

Illinois

Randolph-2

Union-53

Missouri

Scott-4

Copyright 2014

KFVS

. All rights reserved.