1 dead in Bootheel car crash

One person died in a crash in Dunklin County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway DD near Wilhelmina. It happened sometime around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say an SUV driven by Thadduas Tank, 36, of Malden, was traveling east when his vehicle ran off the side of the road and slid down an embankment

Tank was pronounced dead at the scene.

. The vehicle hit several trees and overturned.