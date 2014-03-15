Guns in mall - Johnston City house fire - Scott County Central w - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Guns in mall - Johnston City house fire - Scott County Central wins state

Three people are accused of having guns openly displayed inside West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau (Source: Mike Mohundro) Three people are accused of having guns openly displayed inside West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau (Source: Mike Mohundro)
Muliple crews in Williamson County were battling this house fire today (Source: Arnold Wyrick) Muliple crews in Williamson County were battling this house fire today (Source: Arnold Wyrick)
Scott County Central are state champs! (Source: Josh Frydman) Scott County Central are state champs! (Source: Josh Frydman)

The three people accused of having guns openly displayed inside West Park Mall have been identified. They were booked, issued a summons and released.

Firefighters from several Williamson County Fire Departments battled a huge house fire on Old Ben Road.

More winter weather is forecasted for Sunday. Some rain may change over to freezing rain and sleet before transitioning to snow.

Congrats to the Scott County Central basketball team on a 69-39 win over Meadville in the Class 1 State Final. Todd Richards will have a complete recap on Heartland Sports at 10.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $1,398,396 in grant funds to Gallatin County.

State election officials say more than 11,000 17-year-old students across Illinois have registered to vote in the March 18 primary under a new state law.

Illinois fire fighters took part in Grain Bin Rescue training this morning in Carterville, Illinois.

With severe weather season around the corner, the Southeast Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross are training volunteer relief workers to be ready to respond should a disaster strike in southeast Missouri.

Family members of passengers on missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 are reacting to the latest news.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

