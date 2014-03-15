Red Cross trains volunteer relief workers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Red Cross trains volunteer relief workers

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
With severe weather season around the corner, the Southeast Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross are training volunteer relief workers to be ready to respond should a disaster strike in southeast Missouri.

On Saturday, volunteers went door to door in Cape Girardeau and Kelso on a door knocking campaign and conducting a disaster preparedness exercise. 

The exercise involved simulating tornado damage by placing signs of damaged homes in the front yard of different homes. Volunteers assessed the damage to the home simulated by the sign. In a real disaster, this assessment is used to determine the type of Red Cross services that will be provided to victims of disaster. 

Each year, the American Red Cross responds to about 70,000 disasters in the U.S.  It is important to make sure the family is prepared and informed in the event of a disaster or emergency.

