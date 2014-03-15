Multiple crews battle house fire in Williamson County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple crews battle house fire in Williamson County

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) - Fire crews were battling a house fire in Williamson County on Old Ben Road and Lancelot Lane.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. It started around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A house, garage and truck all caught fire.

A big pile of tires and railroad ties were also on fire.

No one was injured.

Johnston City, Herring, West Frankfort, Marion, Pittsburg and Williamson County Fire Protection District were on the scene.

They were trying to keep the flames from spreading into the surrounding woods and other people's property.

There was also a house fire in Herring.

According to Herring Fire Department, they were called out to a house fire at 2:32 p.m. on West Monroe Street.

Upon arrival, the upper half of the house was on fire. Crews were able to knock down the flames and got it under control in about 40 minutes.

The house is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire was someone was burning leaves and got out of control. The leaves traveled to the siding and caught that on fire and moved up into the attic.

This was one of 6 burning leaf calls Herring fire department were called out on today.

They urge people need to take extra precaution when burning due to vegetation on the surface of the ground is dry and will catch fire easily especially with windy conditions.


