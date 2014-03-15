Heartland Sports Scores 3/15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports Scores 3/15

Here is a look at the H.S. and College game scores:

High School Basketball

Missouri

Class 1 State Championship (Boys)
Scott County Central 69 (25-5)
Meadville 39 (24-4)

Class 4 State Quarterfinal (Girls)
Bayless  38
Farmington  58

Class 4 State Quarterfinal (Girls)
Dexter 75
Battle 31

Class 5 State Quarterfinal (Boys)
Jackson 66 (24-6)
CBC 75 (23-7)

Illinois

Class 1A 3rd Place
Sesser-Valier 43
Mendon (Unity) 59

Class 2A Championship
Nashville    62
Bloomington Central Catholic 76
Final 3 OT


College

SCC Semi-Finals
Kentucky 70
Georgia 58

