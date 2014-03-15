3 accused of having guns inside West Park Mall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 accused of having guns inside West Park Mall

On Saturday around 1:20 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department was contacted by security officers saying four people had entered West Park Mall and some of them had firearms openly displayed.

Police say three of the four people had handguns openly displayed.

Officers took the three people into custody for violation of Cape Girardeau City Ordinance 17-98 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by openly carrying a firearm readily capable of lethal use.

No one was injured in this incident.

The three subjects were booked and then released on Municipal Summonses to appear in court. They are identified as Sheila R. Waeltermann, 22, of Park Hills, Missouri, Fawn F. Chambers, 28, of Doniphan, Missouri and Robert E. Chambers, 42, of Doniphan Missouri.

According to a police officer at the scene, one person was "armed to a T."

The suspects were inside The Shoe Department store.

Missouri Highway Patrol was on the scene along with five Cape Girardeau patrol cars.

