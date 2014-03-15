FEMA awards $1.3M grant to Gallatin County

. All rights reserved. Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $1,398,396 in grant funds to Gallatin County. The funds are to be used to acquire and demolish 19 residential homes as well as raise seven homes above the base flood elevation in the Ohio River floodplain.“The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program enables communities to implement critical mitigation measures to reduce the risk of loss of life and property,” said FEMA Region V Administrator Andrew Velasquez III. “The acquisition and elevation of these structures greatly reduces the financial impact on individuals and the community when future flooding occurs in this area.”FEMA will pay $1,398,396 or 75 percent of the project’s total cost. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will contribute 25 percent of the remaining funds, or $466,132.