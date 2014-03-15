2 KY. men accused of stealing tractors - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 KY. men accused of stealing tractors

Two men were taken into custody in Hickman County on separate tractor related theft charges.

Hickman County Sheriff Mark Green was contacted Sunday afternoon about the thefts of 1970 and 1973 Allis-Chalmers tractors.

Both tractors had been stored in a barn on Highway 575 in Hickman County.

A sheriff's deputy stopped the suspect, 22-year-old Ben Cooley, on a traffic stop in Clinton, Ky.

Sheriff Green says several other arrests will be made in this case.

In a separate case, Fulton County Sheriff Bobby Hopper reported a John Deere tractor and a 16' trailer stolen from two different residents back in December 2013.

On Monday of this week, Sheriff Green recovered a 2013 John Deere reported in the theft.

Sheriff Green says 39-year-old Shannon Barclay was arrested on a warrant for receiving stolen property over $5000 after the tractor was recovered on his property Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Green says other persons involved will be arrested and charged accordingly.

Both Cooley and Barclay were booked in the Hickman County Detention Center.

