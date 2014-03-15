Rick Perry visits Rand Paul territory

By ADAM BEAMAssociated Press

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Texas Gov. Rick Perry will speak to Kentucky Republicans on the campus of Murray State University on Saturday night.

The Republican governor is visiting the home state of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. Paul will likely oppose Perry for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

A spokesman said Paul will not attend the event because of a previous commitment. But Paul did send his greetings through a video message.

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell is also scheduled to speak. But organizers did not allow McConnell's Republican primary challenger to speak, saying the program was limited to elected officials.

The theme of the night is "Flip the Kentucky House," a reference to Republican attempts to wrest control of the state House from Democrats.

