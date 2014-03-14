3 in Graves Co. facing drug-related charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 in Graves Co. facing drug-related charges

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Joseph Early (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Joseph Early (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Mary Early (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Mary Early (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Christopher Womble (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Christopher Womble (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Three Graves County residents were charged with various drug-related charges, according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.

Joseph and Mary Early were charged with trafficking in controlled substance second degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Womble was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Graves County Jail.

According to Sheriff Redmon, Drug Division detectives were investigating illegal drug activity on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield recently and executed a search warrant on Friday at a home.

When they arrived at the home, detectives say they found Joseph Early, 37, and Christopher Womble, 29, in the backyard of the home. They say the two were smoking marijuana. Detectives say they also found a small amount of marijuana in their pockets.

Officers then searched the home and say they found a quantity of controlled substances, including: Hydrocodone, Aprazolam and numerous other bottles of medication, along with an amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Mary Early, 32, was inside the home at the time of the search.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the search by the Mayfield Police Department.

