5 arrested in connection with meth, stolen property found in Hornersville

Five people were arrested after a search warrant was executed in Hornersville, Missouri.

At about 2 p.m. on Friday, March 14, the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office, SEMO Drug Task Force, Hornersville Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agent executed a search warrant issued by the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for two homes in Hornersville, Mo. The search warrant also included two outbuildings, vehicles and property on the premises.

According to the sheriff's office, they found about 2 pounds of meth, several thousand dollars and stolen property during the search.

Five people were arrested and the sheriff's office said names will be released "upon issuance of warrants."



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.