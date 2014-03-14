Soldier surprises his 3 children

Geoff Weimer came home Friday afternoon and decided to surprise his three sons in Cape Girardeau at school.



Weimer is on his 26th year in the United States Airforce. He said he loves to serve our country and couldn't imagine doing anything else.



Weimer said he loved seeing the look on each child's face. He can't wait to spend time with them before he is sent back to his undisclosed location in about two weeks.



He said he's looking forward to June or July when he will be home permanently.

