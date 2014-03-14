How to prevent pest issues as the weather warms up

When the warmer weather returns to the area, so will the bugs.

Chris Horrell with "Bug Zero" in Cape Girardeau, Mo. said while the harsh winter may effect the population of some insects, others adapt to the low temperatures by finding shelter in warm, damp environments.

Horrell said homeowners should take preventative measures before the pests become an issue.

"Things you can do on your own is remove those leaves and grass trimmings away from the foundation," Horrell said. "If you have wood stacked outside your home, remove that away from the outside. In landscaping, you don't want anything actually touching your home."

Horrell said the biggest pests this time of year are ants and termites.

