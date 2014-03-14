Soldier returning home surprises 3 sons, 'items of interest' found in Pope Co. during search for missing woman were fish scales

A "feel good" flash mob brought smiles to the faces of cancer patients at the Southeast Cancer Center on Friday.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Department says "items of interest" found in Pope County during a search for Chrisandra Williams were fish scales.

A Cape Girardeau native and soldier returned home Friday and surprised his three sons. Geoff Weimer is on his 26th year in the United States Airforce. He said he loved seeing the look on each child's face. Todd Tumminia was there for the surprises. You can watch it tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The Hardin County Sheriff's Department reported Friday that the remains discovered in rural Pope County were found to be non-human, and the items that were believed to have been fingernails were fish scales.

A man has been arrested in Charleston, Mo. after an overnight police chase. According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, officials cornered the suspect in a home on Heggie Street early Friday morning.

Missouri could be on pace to see a record number of executions in 2014, with two more inmates now on the verge of execution dates. The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday issued show cause orders in the cases of Leon Taylor and Michael Worthington.

For all you video-streamers out there, Amazon is betting that shoppers will pay $20 more for its popular Prime two-day free shipping and video streaming service of movies and TV shows. That mega online retailer said Thursday that it is raising the price of Prime to $99 a year as it seeks to offset rising costs to ship products to customers.

In national news, President Barack Obama's new promise to seek ways to ease his administration's rate of deportations aims to mollify angry immigrant advocates but carries risks for a White House that has insisted it has little recourse.

