Paducah car lot owner accused of forging vehicle title - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah car lot owner accused of forging vehicle title

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police say the owner of a Paducah car lot faces charges including theft.

Brett T. Gentry, 29, of Metropolis, was arrested on warrants charging him with three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property and two counts of second-degree forgery.

On Thursday, after he appeared in court, Gentry was arrested on two additional warrants charging him with two more counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

 According to police, the warrants charge him with forging names on a vehicle title, failing to pay off a customer’s loan as agreed and selling vehicles and not paying the vehicles’ owners the proceeds he received from the sales.

Gentry first was arrested on Jan. 29 on warrants charging him with one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property and two counts of second-degree forgery.

According to a news release, Gentry owns New To You Auto Sales on 3325 Park Avenue in Paducah.

