No post-season tourney for Redhawks basketball team

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State athletics department has announced the Redhawks basketball team will not compete in a post-season basketball tournament.

As of Friday, Southeast had not received an invitation to the CBI and says it could no longer wait on a decision with spring break starting.

