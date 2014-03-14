Mo. State Treasurer promotes Mo. Personal Finance Challenge

Missouri State Treasurer Clint Zweifel wants Missouri high school students to take part in the Missouri Personal Finance Challenge for stronger financial literacy.

Zweifel said the program encourages high school students to improve their understanding of finances and everyday impacts of economic issues.

In order to participate, students must be registered by Missouri high school teachers at www.FinanceChallenge.com and must complete an online multiple-choice quiz in a four-member team.

The online quizzes will test participants on using credit to buy goods and services, protecting income, and saving and financial investing.

These online exams are available March 10 through 21 and can be taken at the teams' convenience.

The top two teams from each of the four regions in Missouri will then travel Warrensburg, Mo., on April 4 to compete for cash prizes in the championship.

The winning team will then compete in St. Louis on May 2 against 20 other state teams for the national championship.

Registration and participation in the Missouri Personal Finance Challenge is free of charge.

