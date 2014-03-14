MCHS sophomore makes top 5 in state competition

A McCracken County High School sophomore finished in the top 5 of the state-level Poetry Out Loud competition on Thursday at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort, Kentucky.



Jodi Hooper represented MCHS among 13 other POL contestants from around the state. Hooper earned her trip to the competition by finishing first place in the district-wide POL competition in the high school’s C-Plant Performing Arts Center on Feb. 20.

Hooper made it to the third and final round of the competition by performing three poems. Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation competition created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. The grant program is administered in partnership with state arts agencies, and the Kentucky Arts Council partnered with the NEA to administer grants in Kentucky.

After the Kentucky Arts Council awarded McCracken County Public Schools a Poetry Out Loud grant, the council brought Louisville performing artist Kathi E.B. Ellis to MCHS in early January to teach 23 classes. Ellis blended instruction about poetry, history and theatre to reveal the full impact of the written word, and how readers experience it.

Each school that participates in Poetry Out Loud receives an artist residency and the opportunity for the school’s local competition winner to attend the state competition with a chaperone. The state champion goes on to the national competition in Washington, D.C.

