3 vehicle crash on Lone Oak Rd. sends 3 to hospital

The McCracken County Sheriffs Department responded to an injury crash at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Austin Avenue involving three vehicles on Friday morning, March 15.



Upon arrival at around 10:41 a.m., deputies found that Linda A. Mason, 18, from Paducah, was driving a black 2003 Jeep Liberty and was pulling from Austin Avenue across Lone Oak Road to travel southbound. Deputies say Mason did not see traffic coming northbound on Lone Oak Road and pulled in front of Tara L. Root, 27, from Paducah, who was driving her silver 2008 Chevrolet Uplander northbound on Lone Oak Road.

According to the sheriff's department, Root was accompanied by her 1-year-old son who was secured in a child restraint seat at the time of the crash. Deputies say Root did not have any time to react and tried to stop, but hit the rear driver’s side door of Mason’s vehicle, causing the Jeep to spin into the southbound lanes of Lone Oak Road.

As Mason began to spin, her vehicle hit a southbound, white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Harold W. Beyer, 61, from Paducah.

Mason, Root and Root's son were all treated and taken to ambulance to a hospital for minor injuries.

Beyer was uninjured in the crash.

The sheriff's department said southbound lanes of Lone Oak Road were restricted for about 30 minutes for the investigation and clean-up of the crash.

The McCracken County Sheriffs Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS and the Lone Oak Fire Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.