'Feel good' dance mob brings smiles to cancer patients at hospital

Michale Johnson, Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Some cancer patients in the Heartland are all smiles Friday thanks to dancers from Southeast Missouri State University.

A "feel good" flash mob danced in the parking lot of the Southeast Cancer Center Friday afternoon.

Kevin Hand has been going through chemotherapy for the past three months.

After several four to five hour treatments, he thought it would be nice to liven up the view outside his window.

With the help of Mark Strauss from Southeast's Theatre and Dance Department and the choreography of University Dancer's United, the view of a parking lot was transformed into an all-out dance show.

Hand may have come up with the idea, but he says all the credit goes to the people who made it happen.

"I really did nothing but offer the idea. Mr. Mark Strauss at SEMO, pulled it all together and made it all happen here and there's a lot of delighted people in this gallery and a lot more smiles than you would normally see," Hand said.

Hand says Friday was his last round of chemotherapy for a while.

If you are wondering why Hand is wearing a chicken costume, he says it was all part of bringing smiles to the people around him.

