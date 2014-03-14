KYTC: Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC: Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed until further notice.

According to KYTC, a mechanical issue that halted operations on Thursday will require the ferry to go to a dry dock for repairs. Travel time to and from a shipyard and time required for necessary repairs will likely take several days.

Captain Ed Floyd said the ferry is likely to be closed until sometime next week.

KYTC said they will attempt to provide timely notice when the ferry is able to resume service.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky., with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

