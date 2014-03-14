Donation made to KSP in hopes of saving lives

Tpr. David Jones, public affairs officer for KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge, David Eubanks, co-owner of 3 Star and Matthew Eubanks, an employee of the company (Source: KSP)

A donation has been made in hopes of saving lives.

3 Star Industries, Inc., a Carlisle, Ky.-based manufacturer of utility vehicle enclosures and windshields, recently donated new Plexiglas windows for the Kentucky State Police crash trailer.

The crash trailer, which contains a wrecked vehicle from an actual crash, is a high visibility education tool used to promote highway safety at schools and special events throughout the state.

