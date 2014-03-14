City of Marion announces upcoming road closure

The City of Marion announced a road closure for Monday morning, March 17.

Morgan Avenue from Carbon Street to Russell Street will be closed at 7 a.m. on Monday, and continuing for three weeks.



Northbound traffic on North Carbon will be allowed to turn left onto Morgan Avenue going west. Eastbound Morgan Avenue traffic will have to detour right onto Carbon Street.

The city said signs will be posted.

