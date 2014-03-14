Paducah hospital foundation luncheon raises more than $17,000 for NICU

A Paducah hospital foundation recently raised $17,090 for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at an annual luncheon.

Information about Baptist Health Paducah NICU’s community impact was shared by neonatologist Edward O’Neill, MD, obstetrician-gynecologist Blair Tolar, MD, and Reidland Middle School teacher Stephanie Rathgeber, whose twin daughters spent six weeks in the NICU.

“While our six weeks in the NICU are something that we hope never to repeat, we continue to look back on that time with joy,” Rathgeber said. “There is a joy in seeing how far your children have come and how strong they are no matter their size. There is joy in knowing that there are hardworking and caring professionals that put their whole hearts into their work and that they are right here in our backyard. I truly believe that my daughters are healthy and strong today because they received the best possible care at Baptist Health Paducah.”

The luncheon, sponsored by Payment Plus, included a fashion show by Nola’s Boutique emceed by Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president, and Darlene Mazzone, president of Mazzone Communications.

Other sponsors were Baptist Health Paducah Auxiliary, Credit Bureau Systems, Holland Stivers, US Bank, Paducah Bank, Davis Drugs, University of Louisville Neonatal Medicine, West Kentucky Community & Technical College, Cornerstone Therapeutics, Doncaster of Paducah and Petter Business Systems.

“The funds raised will be used to help our smallest patients,” foundation director Laurie Latham said. “We sincerely appreciate all of our supporters for ‘Opening Up their Hearts and Kicking Up their Heels’ to benefit the NICU.”

For information on the foundation and how it assists the hospital in carrying out its mission, phone 270-575-2871.

