Missing woman search - Dexter man guilty of second degree murder - Coroner in court

"Items of interest" were found around 3 p.m. in Pope County on Thursday in relation to a missing Gallatin County woman, according to Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits. Allison Twaits has the latest on the search for Chrisandra Williams, tonight at 5:00.

A man has been arrested in Charleston after an overnight police chase and shots fired at an East Prairie police officer.
A Dexter man facing murder charges learned his fate in court on Friday.

The Perry County, Missouri coroner accused of financial exploitation of a 94-year-old woman was in court on Friday.

Eating fish for Lent? The following is an unofficial list of Lenten season fish fry dinners in the Heartland.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of bagged salad.

A Mississippi County woman has been arrested for prostitution following what is being called a bizarre investigation by the sheriff's department.
In Olive Branch, the whole water system has been shut down.

Bryan McCormick says mild Saturday, but we could still see some snow on Sunday.

Todd Richards will have high school state hoops and college hoop surprises.

