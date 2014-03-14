Wyatt woman facing prostitution charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wyatt woman facing prostitution charges

Teresa Marie Greer (Source: Mississippi County SO) Teresa Marie Greer (Source: Mississippi County SO)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, a Mississippi County woman has been arrested for prostitution following what is being called a bizarre investigation by his department.

The investigation began in late December 2013, when the sheriff's office got a complaint from an elderly man who claimed his former stepdaughter had stolen and cashed several checks drawn on his banking account.

A deputy obtained documents from the man showing several checks had been written on the elderly man's bank account and cashed by Teresa Greer at an area bank.

Investigators learned the same man had reported checks stolen by Teresa Greer, at least four times before.

Each time, the man had asked for a report on the incident so he could be reimbursed by the local bank.

The deputy became suspicious of the man's story upon realizing that despite having lost thousands of dollars, he had refused to pursue criminal charges.

Upon further investigation, the deputy learned of an arrangement between the parties through which Teresa Greer would provide "personal services" to the elderly man in exchange for him signing checks written for large sums of money.

During an interview, Greer allegedly confirmed the existence of the elicit relationship and said the man preferred to use checks. The reason for using checks, according to Greer, was that he could report them stolen and the bank would “give his money back.”

Teresa Marie Greer, 44, of Wyatt, Missouri is charged with six counts of prostitution, each of which is a class B misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by up to three years in the county jail and a $3,000 fine.

Greer was booked into the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $2,500.

The sheriff says the alleged bank fraud remains under investigation at this time, and more arrests are possible.

