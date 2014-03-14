2 teens facing burglary charges involving four wheeler in Graves County

Two teens were put behind bars and are facing burglary charges.



On Tuesday, Graves County deputies were dispatched to a theft complaint at Crider Farms on Trace Creek Church Road.

Deputies say a Honda Foreman four wheeler had been stolen from a building. Later in the day, the four-wheeler was recovered on KY 301.

Detectives say a neighbor had helped pull out a car that was stuck in a field. That person wrote down the car license plate.

Detectives say the car owner is 18-year-old Travis Hamlin of Mayfield.

After an interview with him and 19-year-old Andrew Crider, it was discovered that another four-wheeler had been taken from a building near where the car had been hit.

Both Hamlin and Crider were charged with two counts of Burglary 3rd, two counts of theft by unlawful taking over 500, one count of criminal mischief 1st, and one count of criminal mischief 3rd.

They were both booked into the Graves County Detention Center.