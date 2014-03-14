UPDATE: I-Team Investigation: 2 families, 1 question

We have an update now to the I-team report Kathy Sweeney and Crystal Britt brought you last month on the 2013 deaths two Billy Joe Edwards, and Joe Gillam.St. Francois County authorities initially ruled it a murder-suicide, with Gillam shooting Edwards, then turning the gun on himself.The Missouri Attorney General's office was called on to review the case.Representatives from that office met with both families on Thursday.A spokeswoman from that office tells Heartland News the evidence does not support filing criminal charges.Both families say they are very disappointed in the AG’s decision.As we told you, they have serious concerns about how the Park Hills Police Department handled the case because the woman who witnessed the shootings has a child with a Park Hills officer.The coroner also expressed concern about how the scene was handled.Calvin Edwards told Heartland News that the Attorney General representative told them it was not their job to make any comments about the actions of the Park Hills Police Department.Edwards says he'll talk to his family about what they'll do next.In the meantime, Joe's dad, Bill Gillam, tells us that he is talking to his attorney about his next step.