Arraignment continued for Perry County, Mo. coroner

The Perry County, Missouri coroner accused of financial exploitation of a 94-year-old woman was in court on Friday.

Herbert Miller, 65, of Perryville, Missouri is charged with financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person and theft/stealing.

He stood in front of Judge Ben Lewis with his lawyer Steve Wilson.

Mr. Miller waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.

His lawyer requested that the case be continued for 60 days for further investigation.

Mr. Miller's arraignment was continued over until May 9.

Afterwards, Mr. Wilson said at this time, his client has no comment.

Mr. Miller had about a dozen friends and family members and others there with him in support. Outside they indicated they fully support Mr. Miller.

Right now, he still holds his position as coroner.



