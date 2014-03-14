Police: Suspect arrested after shooting at East Prairie squad ca - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Suspect arrested after shooting at East Prairie squad car

Kenneth Irby (Source: Mississippi County Jail) Kenneth Irby (Source: Mississippi County Jail)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - A man has been arrested in Charleston after an overnight police chase.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, officials cornered the suspect in a home on Heggie Street early Friday morning.

Captain Ryan Hill with the East Prairie Police Department says it started when an officer conducted a traffic stop Thursday at 11:19 p.m. on South Martin Street in East Prairie.

Captain Hill says the suspect took off and led police in a chase. Hill says the driver shot four rounds from a .12 gauge shotgun at the police car chasing him. One round hit the car. The officer was not injured.

The driver crashed his vehicle, got out and ran. Police looked for the suspect all night.

They got a tip that he was in Charleston in a home on Heggie Street.

A female was in the home. The suspect came out of the home peacefully.

Hill says the suspect is Kenneth Irby, 36, of East Prairie.

Irby faces charges of first degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Hill says Irby is well known to law enforcement.

He was taken to the Mississippi County Jail.

The Sikeston SWAT team, Charleston DPS, and Missouri State Highway Patrol helped investigate.

Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly