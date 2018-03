Police: Suspect arrested after shooting at East Prairie squad car

A man has been arrested in Charleston after an overnight police chase.According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, officials cornered the suspect in a home on Heggie Street early Friday morning.Captain Ryan Hill with the East Prairie Police Department says it started when an officer conducted a traffic stop Thursday at 11:19 p.m. on South Martin Street in East Prairie.Captain Hill says the suspect took off and led police in a chase. Hill says the driver shot four rounds from a .12 gauge shotgun at the police car chasing him. One round hit the car. The officer was not injured.The driver crashed his vehicle, got out and ran. Police looked for the suspect all night.They got a tip that he was in Charleston in a home on Heggie Street.A female was in the home. The suspect came out of the home peacefully.Hill says the suspect is Kenneth Irby, 36, of East Prairie.Irby faces charges of first degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, and leaving the scene of an accident.Hill says Irby is well known to law enforcement.He was taken to the Mississippi County Jail.The Sikeston SWAT team, Charleston DPS, and Missouri State Highway Patrol helped investigate.Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.